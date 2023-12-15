UPDATE 1-Poland makes first payment request for frozen EU funds

(Adds details on payment application, quote from funds and regional policy minister)

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) -

Poland will get an advance payment of EU financial aid this year and has requested a first payout on the rest of the cash that had been frozen over democratic backsliding, the bloc's chief executive and the country's new prime minister said on Friday.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk vowed to restore the rule of law in the EU's largest eastern state after ousting from power the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party that fought bitter battles with the EU for nearly a decade over democratic rights.

"I welcome your commitment to put the rule of law at the top of your government's agenda," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a meeting with Tusk in EU hub Brussels.

The bloc will transfer to Poland this year a first 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) advance payment. Poland has also made a payment application for nearly 7 billion euros.

"Submitting a payment application is an important and long-awaited decision by Poles," Minister of Funds and Regional Policy Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz said in a statement.

In announcing the first transfer - which comes under an EU programme to help energy transition away from fossil fuels and is free of the bloc's usual rule of law conditions on handouts - von der Leyen said more money would come as Poland restores an independent judiciary.

"We will need to make up for lost time," she said.

The total amount of money earmarked for Poland in COVID recovery funds and the energy transition programme is 59.8 billion euros.

She welcomed Warsaw's aim to join the bloc's European Public Prosecutor's Office, something PiS refused to do.

In welcoming what he quipped was a Christmas gift from the EU executive, Tusk said Poland would rebuild democratic institutions and play a more active role in Europe, another change seen in Warsaw after years of a deepening PiS isolation.

"To be continued," he wrote on social media. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Nick Macfie)