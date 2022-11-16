U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

UPDATE 1-Putin to meet Cuban president next week in Moscow - Kremlin

·1 min read

(Adds Kremlin comments)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Moscow, the Kremlin and Cuba's ambassador to Russia said on Wednesday.

"We await his visit to Moscow," Peskov said in a briefing call with reporters.

The RIA Novosti news agency had earlier cited Cuba's ambassador to Moscow as saying a meeting between Diaz-Canel and Putin had been scheduled.

"Contacts between the two heads of state are being prepared. This is a very important visit. Cuba is an important partner, there is a lot to talk about," Peskov said.

During the visit, a monument will be unveiled in Moscow to Cuba's late revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams and Kevin Liffey)

