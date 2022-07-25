U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.50
    +19.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,039.00
    +164.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,482.00
    +58.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.60
    +11.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.94
    +1.24 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0234
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.84
    +0.73 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2052
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4610
    +0.4110 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,055.21
    -477.67 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.52
    -15.73 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.10
    +16.73 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

UPDATE 1-Putin will not attend Japanese ex-PM Abe's funeral, Kremlin says

·1 min read

(Adds quote)

July 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the state funeral of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"No, Putin has no plans to visit Japan and attend the funeral," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia was yet to decide the country's presence at the funeral.

The Japanese government has notified all the countries it has diplomatic ties with, including Russia, of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.

Japan's Sankei daily reported on Saturday that Tokyo was leaning toward not allowing Putin to attend the funeral, set for Sept. 27. Abe was gunned down at a campaign rally this month. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

