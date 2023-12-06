Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+ cooperation, which will continue -TASS

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details, Peskov quote in paragraph 4)

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed OPEC+ cooperation at talks in Riyadh and that cooperation would be continued, TASS news agency reported.

The meeting with MbS, as the prince is widely known, came after a fall in oil prices despite a pledge for further supply cuts by OPEC+, which groups the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia.

The meeting between the two leaders had finished and Putin was whisked away in a car.

"We talked again about cooperation in OPEC+. The parties agree that our countries bear a great responsibility for interaction in order to maintain the international energy market at the proper level, in a stable, predictable state," Peskov said, according to Interfax news agency. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Ron Popeski and David Gregorio)

