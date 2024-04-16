UPDATE 2-Putin tells the Middle East to pull back from a catastrophic clash

Guy Faulconbridge and Parisa Hafezi
Updated 3 min read
31

*

Putin speaks to Iranian President Raisi

*

Putin says: all sides must show restraint

*

Putin warns: a new confrontation could be catastrophic

*

Putin says Palestinian-Israeli conflict needs to be solved

*

Raisi: we do not want to escalate after strikes on Israel

(Adds Iranian readout I paragraphs 7-8)

By Guy Faulconbridge and Parisa Hafezi

MOSCOW/DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday urged all sides in the Middle East to refrain from action that would trigger a new confrontation which he warned would be fraught with catastrophic consequences for the region, the Kremlin said.

Putin, who has forged much closer ties with the Islamic Republic since sending troops into Ukraine in 2022, spoke to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi by phone about what the Kremlin called "retaliatory measures taken by Iran."

Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two senior commanders.

Putin, in his first publicly aired comments on Iran's attack, said the root cause of the current instability in the Middle East was the unresolved conflict between Palestinians and Israel.

"Vladimir Putin expressed hope that all sides would show reasonable restraint and prevent a new round of confrontation fraught with catastrophic consequences for the entire region," the Kremlin said.

"Ebrahim Raisi noted that Iran's actions were forced and limited in nature," the Kremlin said. "At the same time, he stressed Tehran's disinterest in further escalation of tensions."

Tehran gave a slightly different readout of the call, with state media quoting Raisi as declaring that Iran would respond more severely, extensively, and painfully than ever to any action against Iran's interests.

Iranian state media quoted Putin as characterising Tehran's response to Israel as the best way to punish the aggressor and a manifestation of the wisdom of Iran's leaders.

Russia, which has forged close ties both with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Arab leaders such as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has repeatedly scolded the West for ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders.

"Both sides stated that the root cause of the current events in the Middle East is the unresolved Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the Kremlin said of the call with Raisi.

"In this regard, the principled approaches of Russia and Iran in favour of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, easing the difficult humanitarian situation, and creating conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis were confirmed."

Putin, who in 2022 visited Khamenei, congratulated Raisi and all Muslims on the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Top U.S. generals say the growing partnerships between Russia, China, Iran and North Korea pose one of the most dangerous challenges to the United States in the past four decades.

Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and drones that Moscow has used in Ukraine. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Jonathan Oatis)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US sanctions impacting Sovcomflot's ability to trade, CEO of Russian tanker group says

    U.S. sanctions are limiting tanker activity for Russia's top shipping group, Sovcomflot, the company's head said on Tuesday, as Washington tightens the screws on Moscow. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Sovcomflot on Feb. 23 as Washington seeks to reduce Russia's revenues from oil sales that it can use to support its military actions in Ukraine.

  • China's overproduction of clean energy goods needs to be mitigated, Yellen says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that China's massive investments in advanced manufacturing of clean energy goods have resulted in an unfair playing field that puts American workers and businesses at risk, and it needs to be mitigated. Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings that overproduction of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels and other goods could put companies in the U.S. and other countries out of business while Chinese firms continue to receive support.

  • Fed should not act urgently to cut rates unless required, Daly says

    PALO ALTO, California (Reuters) -There is "no urgency" to cut U.S. interest rates, Mary Daly, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday, with the economy and labor market strong, and inflation still above the Fed's target of 2%. The Fed is increasingly expected to hold its policy rate steady in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% until mid-September, more than a year past its last rate hike, before cutting rates just twice before year-end, but inflation in the first three months was higher than most forecasters expected. "The worst thing to do is act urgently when urgency is not required," Daly, one of 19 U.S. central bankers who set monetary policy, said at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

  • Trump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social media startup tumbled on Monday, extending a two-week slump, after the company took a first step toward allowing the former president and other insiders to capitalize on their stakes.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTesla

  • Biden’s twin adversaries: Iran and gas prices

    Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.

  • Tesla Quietly Signed Deal With India's Tata Electronics To Source Chips: Report

    This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal. Electric vehicle giant, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), has reportedly entered into a strategic agreement with Tata Electronics to source semiconductor chips for its worldwide operations, signifying the company's increasing focus on the Indian market. As per a report from ET, the deal was discreetly signed a few months ago. With this agreement, Tata Electronics is expected to emerge as a crucial supplier for major global firms, enhancing In

  • Donald Trump's bond provider defends its help

    The company that provided Donald Trump with a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case said it had "substantial financial credibility," and rejected a suggestion by the state's attorney general that it wasn't qualified to provide help. Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Co as a guarantee so he could appeal a $454.2 million verdict that state Attorney General Letitia James won in February. James objected to the bond on April 4 because Knight lacked a "certificate of qualification," and demanded that the insurer or Trump's lawyers "justify" the bond within 10 days.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • The Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Forecast for 2025 Was Just Updated, and It May Surprise Retirees

    Retirees are in for unpleasant surprise: Despite hotter inflation in March, Social Security benefits might get a smaller cost-of-living adjustment next year.

  • Fed could keep monetary policy tight for longer if needed, Jefferson says

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, in remarks devoid of any mention of interest rate cuts, said on Tuesday "it will be appropriate to hold in place the current restrictive stance of policy for longer" if inflation fails to slow as expected. "My baseline outlook continues to be that inflation will decline further, with the policy rate held steady at its current level, and that the labor market will remain strong, with labor demand and supply continuing to rebalance," Jefferson said in remarks prepared for a speech to a Fed research conference in Washington. His comments did not include what has been a standard messaging point for Fed officials in recent months that rate cuts could begin once policymakers gained more confidence that inflation is still falling - a hurdle that's become steeper after inflation through the first quarter proved unexpectedly strong.