U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,658.25
    -10.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,645.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,988.75
    -93.25 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.40
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.14
    -0.15 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.93
    +2.24 (+11.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3249
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,286.89
    -1,609.34 (-3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.70
    -52.44 (-4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,265.91
    +34.47 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

UPDATE 1-Putin and Xi to discuss 'aggressive' talk from U.S. and NATO, Kremlin says

(Adds quote, context)

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and "aggressive" U.S. and NATO rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

The conversation will take place at a moment of high tension in both countries' relations with the West, with Beijing under pressure over human rights and Moscow over its build-up of troops near the border with Ukraine.

"The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense right now and requires discussion between allies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, referring to Moscow and Beijing.

"We see very, very aggressive rhetoric on the NATO and U.S. side, and this requires discussion between us and the Chinese."

Russia has cultivated closer ties with China as its relations with the West have worsened, and Putin has used the partnership as a way of balancing U.S. influence while striking lucrative deals, especially on energy. He and Xi this year agreed to extend a 20-year friendship and cooperation treaty.

Peskov said they would hold a long conversation with a broad agenda including energy, trade and investment.

Their discussion will take place eight days after a Russia-U.S. video call in which U.S. President Joe Biden warned Putin against invading Ukraine and Putin told him Russia needed legally binding security guarantees from the West. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Tom Balmforth and Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Malaysia telcos call for second 5G provider, sources say

    Malaysia's major wireless carriers have recommended the government allow a second 5G service to be set up, according to three sources and documents seen by Reuters, ahead of a cabinet decision on whether to go ahead with a plan for a single wholesale network. The cabinet will decide by January whether to allow multiple 5G providers, following concern from industry players that a single state-run network could hamper competition, Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa said last week.

  • Keeping the bankers sweet: Hong Kong regulators send candy to quarantined financiers

    Jet-setting banking executives stuck in Hong Kong's weeks-long quarantine programme have received confectionery from senior regulators as a morale-booster during their isolation. "From their own pockets, Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) senior executives sent confectioneries to a handful of executives under quarantine as a token of personal regard," an HKMA spokesperson said on Wednesday. The gesture was earlier reported by local Hong Kong media. Hong Kong's tough quarantine regime has helped it escape the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic but it has been a burden for residents of Asia's top financial hub and the international banks based there.

  • Iran Doubles Down on Access for Monitors as Nuclear Talks Teeter

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalIran said it won’t allow United Nations nuclear inspectors to access a centrifuge workshop which was sabotaged earlier this year, as diplomats warn that time is running out to save a landmark deal that had capped the Islamic Re

  • Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster Fire Back at U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit

    The publishers argued their planned merger would benefit authors, retailers and consumers, in their first court response to a Justice Department lawsuit.

  • Market check: Tesla shares fall, travel stocks under pressure

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre discusses how stocks are trading as Delta invests $1.2 billion in Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico, and Latam; Tesla is down more than 4%; and bitcoin continues to drift lower.

  • U.S. Futures Decline Before Central Banks Meet: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fell on Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain, as traders prepared for this year’s last central bank meetings later this week. Treasury yields advanced and the dollar slipped. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalU.S. contracts extended declines after th

  • Why Hedge Fund Giant Ray Dalio Is Worried About China, Inflation, and a U.S. ‘Civil War’

    An inflationary spiral, the chance of a U.S. “civil war,” and conflict with China are the chief concerns of the hedge fund investor.

  • Citizenship by investment programs becoming popular amid crypto rise

    Armand Tannous, VP of Apex Capital Partners North America & Latin America, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss citizenship by investment programs in Caribbean countries that offer golden visas and insight on the application process.

  • What to expect from the Fed's final meeting of 2021

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to look at the Fed's priorities going into its last meeting of the year, emphasizing how it can be expected to respond to inflation after a record high for the month of November.

  • Supreme Court asks U.S. government for views on Bayer weedkiller case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration for its views on whether the justices should hear Bayer AG's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer in August filed a petition with the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the matter is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • SPAC regulation: Expert breaks down how the SEC will approach next moves

    Dickinson Wright Securities Enforcement Practice Chair Jacob Frenkel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss SEC regulation of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) industry.

  • We need to talk about 2023 (yes, already): Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

  • Saudi Arabia Warns Energy Transition Will Cause Oil-Price Spikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s finance minister echoed warnings from the kingdom’s oil officials that a slowdown in fossil-fuel investment globally will cause spikes in energy prices.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This Year“We have very serious concerns that the world could run short of

  • Two Jan. 6 Organizers Are Coming Forward and Naming Names: ‘We’re Turning It All Over’

    After losing faith in Trump, the pair plan to hand over text messages, Instagram direct messages, and other documents related to the planning of the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse where Trump spoke

  • The question we need to ask the American right

    'What is it you want permission to do?'

  • Fed Seen Delivering One of the Most Hawkish Pivots in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials this week will quicken their wind-down of bond purchases and signal interest-rate liftoff in 2022, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said, heralding a historic policy pivot to counter the fastest inflation since the 1980s.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We

  • The Fed could tweak monetary policy based on Build Back Better passage, economist says

    Tomas J. Philipson, economist at University of Chicago and Former White House Council of Economic Advisors chair, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's next moves amid the coronavirus pandemic, inflation, and other issues.

  • Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops. The Kremlin denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia. Moscow says the expansion of NATO threatens Russia and has contravened assurances given to it as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

  • Could Ocean City's topless ordinance head to the Supreme Court? The latest legal battle

    The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Kamala Harris targets 500,000 charging sites as Biden administration sticks to aggressive plan for EVs to replace 50% of auto sales

    The Biden administration thinks it can help "fast track" the uptake of electric vehicles in the U.S. by building 500,000 charging stations across the country.