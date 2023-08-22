UPDATE 1-Reckitt Benckiser finance chief set to leave firm - Bloomberg News

(Adds disclaimer in paragraph 3 and background in paragraphs 4-7)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Chief Financial Officer Jeff Carr is set to depart the company, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

An announcement could be made as early as this week, the report said.

Reckitt did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes after Reckitt in April

named

company insider Kris Licht as CEO designate to succeed Nicandro Durante, taking the helm by the end of the year after a transition period.

Durante took over in the interim after previous CEO Laxman Narasimhan

left

the maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products in September and subsequently joined Starbucks.

Reckitt last month

reported

that sales volume that fell 4.3% in the second quarter, while retaining its 2023 target range of 3% to 5% for group like-for-like net revenue growth.

Reckitt, whose products also include Nurofen painkillers, Durex condoms and Strepsils cough lozenges, is one of many packaged goods companies that have struggled with higher input costs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Maju Samuel)