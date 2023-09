Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as the chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp , the companies said on Thursday.

Rupert Murdoch at his annual party at Spencer House, St James' Place in London. Picture date: Thursday June 22, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

The news comes just months after Murdoch scrapped a plan that would have reunited his media empire by merging Fox and News Corp.

