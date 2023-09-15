U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.75
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,975.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,489.75
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.10
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.63
    +0.47 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.80
    +6.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.34 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.71
    -0.11 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2428
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7740
    +0.3530 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,582.99
    +262.11 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.18
    +5.75 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,733.98
    +60.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,533.09
    +364.99 (+1.10%)
     

UPDATE 1-Russia has 'neutralised' hundreds of foreign intelligence agents - Patrushev

Reuters
·1 min read

(Added quote, context)

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A top Russian security official said in an article published on Friday that Moscow had "neutralised" hundreds of foreign spies in recent years.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, wrote in Russia's foreign intelligence agency's house magazine:

"In recent years, hundreds of employees of foreign intelligence services, as well as other persons involved in organising intelligence and subversive activities against our country and our strategic partners, have been identified and neutralised".

Patrushev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is a former director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and is seen as a key advocate of hardline, hawkish policies within the Kremlin.

(Writing by Felix Light Editing by Andrew Osborn/Guy Faulconbridge)