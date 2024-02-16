UPDATE 1-Russia operations in Ukraine have probably cost up to $211 billion-US official

(Adds details and background throughout)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia has probably spent up to $211 billion in equipping, deploying and maintaining its troops for operations in Ukraine and Moscow has lost more than $10 billion in canceled or postponed arms sales, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.

The detailed costs for Russia in its nearly two-year-long invasion comes as President Joe Biden's administration is trying to push the U.S. House of Representatives to take up a $95 billion package of international security assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

"You've heard us talking a lot about how essential it is for the U.S. Congress to enact the supplemental funding so that we can continue to support Ukraine," the official told reporters.

"But I don't think we've talked quite as much about the costs that Russia has already incurred and continues to incur," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

The war had cost Russia an expected $1.3 trillion in previously anticipated economic growth through 2026 and about 315,000 Russian troops had either been killed or injured so far, the official added.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has destroyed or damaged at least 20 medium to large Russian Navy vessels and one Russian flag tanker in the Black Sea, the official said.