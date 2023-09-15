UPDATE 1-Russian central bank hikes key interest rate to 13%

(Adds detail throughout)

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 13% on Friday, jacking up the cost of borrowing for the third meeting in succession in response to a weak rouble and other persistent inflationary pressures.

"The Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of (a) further key rate increase at its upcoming meetings," the bank said in a statement on Friday.

The central bank hiked rates by 350 basis points to 12% at an emergency meeting a month ago, responding to the rouble tumbling past 100 to the dollar and a public call from the Kremlin for tighter monetary policy.

The bank's decision to raise rates on Friday was in line with a Reuters poll.

Russia has gradually reversed an emergency hike to 20% which it made in February 2022 after Moscow despatched troops to Ukraine and the West imposed sweeping sanctions, bringing rates to as low as 7.5% this year.

But as sharp rouble weakening fuelled inflationary risks from a tight labour market, strong consumer demand and Moscow's wide budget deficit, the central bank has been forced into a tightening cycle that began in late July.

The central bank adjusted its year-end forecast for inflation to 6.0-7.0% from 5.0-6.5%. Annual inflation was running at 5.33% as of Sept. 11, above the bank's 4% target.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on the bank's forecasts and policy in a media briefing at 1200 GMT.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)