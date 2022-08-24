U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,140.77
    +12.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,969.23
    +59.64 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,431.53
    +50.23 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,935.29
    +16.14 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.37
    +1.63 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    +0.0520 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1797
    -0.0037 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0660
    +0.3440 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,676.22
    +186.85 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.11
    +14.31 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UPDATE 2-Salesforce cuts revenue forecast on forex hit, lower IT spending

·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRM
    Watchlist

(Adds background and quarterly revenue and profit comparisons with analyst estimate)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates over a sharp hit from a strong dollar and "measured" purchases from its customers, sending shares down 6% in extended trading.

Analysts had warned that macroeconomic factors such as inflation and slowing U.S. growth could hurt the spending power of small- and medium-sized businesses that use Salesforce products for managing customer relationships.

Cloud software companies with significant operations outside of the United States, including Microsoft Corp, Accenture Plc and IBM Corp, have all tempered their forecasts due to a stronger dollar.

Salesforce now expects revenue of $30.90 billion to $31.00 billion, below estimates of $31.73 billion as per IBES data from Refinitiv. In May, the company had forecast revenue of $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion.

The San Francisco, California-based company's revenue forecast accounts for a near $800 million forex hit, a third higher compared to its outlook in May.

The company's second-quarter results topped Wall Street expectations, with adjusted profit of $1.19 per share coming 17 cents higher than estimates, and revenue of $7.72 billion slightly higher than estimates of $7.70 billion.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories