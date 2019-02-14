U.S. Markets close in 4 hrs 29 mins

There’s 1 Similarity Among the Best-Performing Cryptos During Brutal 14-Month Bear Market

Joseph Young
Crypto, cryptocurrencies

This week, Ryan Selkis, the founder of Messari, a crypto markets data platform, released the rankings of 25 cryptocurrencies he personally believes have been the most active in making gains.

“I made a dashboard of 25 token teams that ship code relentlessly. A good alternative tracker to scrolling mindlessly through CMC,” he said.

Source: OnChainFX.com

Somewhat expectedly, most crypto assets in the developer activity-based rankings have performed relatively well against the USD in contrast to the rest of the market, likely because developer activity is a good indicator of the price trend of cryptocurrencies.

