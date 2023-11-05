UPDATE 1-Singapore deputy PM Wong to lead ruling party before general election - PM

(Adds background details in paragraph 3, 4)

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will take over from him as leader of the ruling People's Action Party before the next general election due by November 2025.

With the PAP widely expected to continue dominating elections, Wong is likely to become Singapore's next prime minister. He would be the fourth premier to lead the Asian financial hub since its independence in 1965.

Lee, who has served as prime minister since 2004, is the eldest son of Singapore's founding father, Lee Kuan Yew.

He is also the secretary-general of the PAP, which has ruled the island nation since 1965. He announced last year that Finance Minister Wong, 50, would be his successor and promoted him to be his deputy.

