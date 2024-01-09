UPDATE 1-Singapore's Keppel inks electricity supply deal with chipmaker GlobalFoundries

(Updates with details and background from paragraph 2)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Global asset manager Keppel's infrastructure unit will supply electricity to the Singapore operations of the U.S.-based contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries under a multi-year power purchase agreement, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, which is set to commence in May, Keppel will supply 150 megawatts to 180 megawatts (MW) of electricity each year at GlobalFoundries' Singapore site.

GlobalFoundries is also expected to be a long-term off-taker of electricity from the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant (KSC), which the Singapore-based firm is developing with Japan's Mitsubishi Power and local engineering company Jurong Engineering.

"GlobalFoundries is expected to contract about 25% of KSC's total generation capacity for more than 15 years when the plant is operational," the companies said.

With electricity from KSC, which is set to be completed in 2026, GlobalFoundries is eyeing to cut up to 70,000 tonnes of carbon-dioxide emissions annually from its Singapore site.

"With ability to use hydrogen as part of its feedstock, it is expected that KSC will be able to provide GlobalFoundries with a resilient source of even lower carbon power in future," the companies said.

The chipmaker has also preserved the option to switch a part of the power supplied by Keppel to renewable energy such as wind and solar as it aims first to reduce its total greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.

