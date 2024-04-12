UPDATE 1-Sisense hit by data compromise, US cybersecurity agency says

(Adds comment from company in paragraph 3)

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Sisense has been hit by a data compromise, the U.S. cybersecurity watchdog agency said in an alert on Thursday.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency urged Sisense's customers to reset passwords and other credentials that may have been exposed to or used to access Sisense's services and to report any suspicious activity.

Details of the compromise, or how exactly it affected Sisense, were not disclosed in the agency's online alert.

Sisense said in a statement that it was "aware of the matter," was in touch with law enforcement, and had hired experts to deal with the issue but released few other details and did not respond to further questions.

News of the breach was first reported by journalist Brian Krebs, who said in a post to Mastodon that "many millions of credentials" had been affected. (Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Alexander Smith and Stephen Coates)