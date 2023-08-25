UPDATE 1-Slovenske Elektrarne picks Westinghouse to diversify from Russian fuel supplies

(Adds details on diversification, quote)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The main Slovak electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne has signed an agreement with U.S. nuclear plant equipment supplier Westinghouse Electric to supply fuel for its nuclear power plants, diversifying from using Russian supplies, Slovenske Elektrarne said on Friday.

Slovakia's two nuclear power stations produce 59% of the country's energy, a share set to grow as the country finalises two new units at the Mochovce plant.

Slovenske, majority owned by Enel and Czech group EPH, has so far used solely fuel from Russia's TVEL under a contract running until 2026.

"The cornerstone of the diversification strategy of Slovenské Elektrarne is to support any initiative and cooperation in order have a portfolio of at least two alternative nuclear fuel suppliers," the company said in a statement.

It said the fuel for its VVER 440 reactors must be first licenced and usage would start about a year after that process.

