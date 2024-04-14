UPDATE 1-Soccer-Roma defender Ndicka collapses on pitch with match abandoned

(Adds Roma statement, Italian media reports)

April 14 (Reuters) -

AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed on the field in the second half at Udinese on Sunday and had to be taken off on a stretcher, with the Serie A match later abandoned.

The score was 1-1 when the Ivory Coast central defender fell backwards onto the pitch 18 minutes from time.

Ndicka was conscious but clearly in pain, rubbing his chest with his right hand as the medical team rushed towards him.

He was then carried off, giving a thumbs-up gesture.

"Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended," Roma said on social media platform X.

"The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks."

After a lengthy delay, the match was suspended and the players left the field, with the game later abandoned.

Italian media reported that the tests carried out on Ndicka at the hospital ruled out a heart attack. The 24-year-old will spend the night in hospital for observation. (Reporting by Tommy Lund and Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)