UPDATE 1-Southwest Airlines flight attendants vote to approve strike authorization

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details from release, background throughout)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines flight attendants voted to approve a strike against the carrier, the Transport Workers Union of America Local 556 union said on Tuesday.

Over 98% of the members voted in favor, marking the first time in the union's history that flight attendants authorized a strike against the company.

Southwest flight attendants have been demanding higher pay and a better work-life balance in their new contracts.

Unions across the aerospace, construction, airline and rail industries have also pushed for higher wages and other benefits in a tight labor market over the past two years.

The announcement comes on the heels of the carrier and its pilots approving a new labor agreement, which will offer about a 50% pay raise over a five-year period.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

