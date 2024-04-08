UPDATE 1-Southwest gas unit Centuri Holdings seeks $1.8 bln valuation in US IPO

(Recasts paragraph 1, adds details from the filing)

April 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings unit Centuri Holdings said on Monday it is seeking a valuation of up to $1.8 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

Centuri, which builds and maintains energy networks that power millions of homes and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, said it plans to raise about $260.4 million by offering 12.4 million shares priced between $18 and $21 apiece, according to a regulatory filing.

It is the latest in a series of companies that have pursued going public over the past few months, encouraged by rising bets of interest-rate cuts this year and a soft landing for the economy.

Last year, parent company Southwest Gas said it plans to separate Centuri through an IPO, use the proceeds to cut its debt and reduce its ownership after the launch.

UBS Investment Bank, BofA Securities, J.P.Morgan and Wells Fargo are among the underwriters for Centuri's offering.

