#1 Sponsor of Commercial Real Estate Partnerships, FNRP, Closes On Prominent NH Center, Hooksett Village

·2 min read

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The top sponsor of grocery-anchored commercial real estate partnerships, First National Realty Partners (FNRP), closed on its latest acquisition, Hooksett Village. Hooksett Village is a 73.9% occupied, institutional-quality, market dominant, 248,959 square foot grocery-anchored shopping center in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

Hooksett Village
Hooksett Village

Hooksett Village is anchored by a 56,000 square foot Shaw's grocery store, which has operated at this center since 1988. Hooksett Village also contains several junior anchors, including Tractor Supply, Jo-Ann Fabric, and Ocean State Job Lots. This mix of strong credit tenants along with long-standing in-line tenants provides FNRP and it's partners with stable cash flow.

"We are excited about the acquisition of Hooksett Village, which has a tremendous mix of best in class national and regional tenants. We are thrilled about continuing a long-term relationship with Shaw's and the opportunity to lease over 64,000 square feet of value-add vacancy with multiple national retailers." Fred A. Battisti, Jr., Managing Director – Head of Leasing of FNRP

Other property details can be found on FNRP's website.

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional-quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information

Sam Perrelli, Investor Relations

info@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

(800) 605-4966

https://fnrpusa.com/property/hooksett

Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions

mannibale@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

(732) 696-1201

https://fnrpusa.com/property/hooksett

Fred A. Battisti Jr., Managing Director - Head of Leasing

fbattisti@fnrpusa.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

(470) 597-1714

https://fnrpusa.com/property/hooksett

(PRNewsfoto/First National Realty Partners )
(PRNewsfoto/First National Realty Partners )
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-sponsor-of-commercial-real-estate-partnerships-fnrp-closes-on-prominent-nh-center-hooksett-village-301466042.html

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

