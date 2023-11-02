Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Starlink achieves cash flow breakeven, says SpaceX CEO Musk

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds Musk quote in paragraph 2, background on company in paragraphs 3-4)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday the rocket company's satellite internet unit, Starlink, had achieved break even cash flow.

"Starlink is also now a majority of all active satellites and will have launched a a majority of all satellites cumulatively from Earth by next year," Musk said in a post on social media platform X.

Starlink posted a more than six-fold surge in revenue last year to $1.4 billion, but fell short of targets set by Musk, the Wall Street Journal reported in September, citing documents.

SpaceX is valued at about $150 billion and is one of the most valuable private companies in the world. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

