UPDATE 1-Trump hush money prosecutors seek to ask about fraud, E. Jean Carroll

Luc Cohen
3 min read
0

(Adds comment from lawyer in paragraphs 10-11)

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial want to ask the former U.S. president about civil cases in which he was found liable for sexual abuse and fraud if he chooses to testify, according to a document made public on Wednesday.

It will be up to Justice Juan Merchan to decide whether the prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office can ask Trump about those cases during his possible cross-examination, or whether they would be too prejudicial to Trump and not relevant enough to the trial. The first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president began on Monday, and jury selection is ongoing. Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in the Nov. 5 election, is accused of covering up his then-lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump has pleaded not guilty. He has denied any such encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Prosecutors said in a March 10 notice to defense lawyers that if Trump testifies in the case, they would challenge his credibility by asking him about two civil cases in which jurors found he sexually abused the writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and then defamed her by lying about it.

He denies wrongdoing and is appealing both verdicts, which together ordered him to pay $88.3 million.

The Manhattan prosecutors also want to ask him about the civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in which a judge found Trump and his family real estate company liable for fraudulently valuing properties in order to dupe insurers and lenders. Trump was ordered to pay $454.2 million in fines and penalties in that case. He denies wrongdoing and has appealed.

Justin Danilewitz, a partner at law firm Saul Ewing, said some of the evidence prosecutors want to bring in was relevant, but that if they introduce too much overly prejudicial material it could provide fodder for a possible appeal by Trump.

"These are things that would muddy up the defendant but are not probative of any legal issue in the trial," said Danilewitz, a former federal prosecutor.

Merchan said on Tuesday that he may hold a hearing over prosecutors' request to question Trump on those cases on Friday if jury selection ends early. The hush money case is the first of four criminal indictments Trump faces to reach trial. It may be the only one to reach a verdict before the election. He has also pleaded not guilty in the other cases, which stem from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden and his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Promised IRS Funding Wouldn't Increase Audits For Regular Americans As IRS Audits Poorest Americans 5X More Often Than Others

    Once it was announced that the IRS would receive $80 billion in additional funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration sought to assure regular Americans that these funds would not make them more likely to get audited by the agency. Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen said that individuals and small businesses making under $400,000 a year would not see audit rates increase. A recent White House press release highlighted how much of the funds are "dedicated to closing th

  • Uber is helping investigators look into account that sent driver to Ohio home where she was killed

    Uber is helping investigators look into an account that sent a driver to the Ohio home where an 81-year-old man allegedly shot the woman to death because he erroneously believed she was part of a scam that targeted him, the ride-hailing company said Wednesday. The March 25 shooting death of Loletha Hall is “a horrific tragedy," and that account has since been banned, an Uber spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement. William J. Brock was indicted Monday on charges of murder, felonious assault and kidnapping for Hall's death.

  • Trump’s campaign is going the way of his media company

    Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.

  • The Fed may have pumped so much money into the economy that it's now taking way longer to cut rates

    Interest rate cuts may not come so soon amid strong job growth and persistent inflation.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster

  • Voting technology company settles lawsuit against far-right news outlet over 2020 election claims

    A voting technology company targeted by bogus fraud claims related to the 2020 presidential election settled a defamation lawsuit Tuesday against a conservative news outlet. The settlement between Florida-based Smartmatic and One America News Network is the latest development in a larger legal pushback by voting equipment companies that became ensnared in wild conspiracy theories falsely claiming they had flipped votes and cost former President Donald Trump reelection.

  • What Went Wrong With US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • OCC was ‘asleep at the wheel’ on NYCB, Warren says

    The Massachusetts Democrat and another senator asked the regulator's acting chief why it approved NYCB's merger with Flagstar when the FDIC didn't and when it saw red flags.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • No landing, no Fed rate cuts: the markets' new bet on 2024

    Markets may be coming around to the idea that the red-hot U.S. economy doesn't need rate cuts.