U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,294.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,294.00
    -32.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,914.25
    -9.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.00
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.33
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    +0.17 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.46
    -0.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2124
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9640
    -0.0510 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,633.39
    +133.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.43
    +3.28 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.90
    +34.45 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,075.36
    +548.48 (+1.80%)
     

UPDATE 1-Turkey cenbank chief to meet Blackrock, JPM, DB at IMF/WB forum -source

Reuters
·1 min read

(Add details, backgorund)

ANKARA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan will hold her first meetings with international investors since taking the job at the annual IMF forum in Marrakech on Oct. 11-13, a source familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

The meetings will include representatives and clients of Blackrock, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, as well as other central bankers, the person said, marking Erkan's first such interactions with foreign banks and funds since becoming governor in June.

The central bank declined to comment.

The bank under Erkan has aggressively hiked interest rates as part of a broader policy U-turn toward more orthodox policies that are meant to reel in inflation and free up markets.

The meetings at the annual World Bank and International Monetary Fund event, along with Turkey's medium-term programme announced last month, aim to reverse a years-long exodus of foreign investment from the emerging market economy.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek kicked off the investor roadshow last month at Goldman Sachs' headquarters in New York.

He will hold more investor meetings in London on Thursday and in Paris on Oct. 19. Simsek also plans such trips to the Gulf this month and to Asia before year end.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jon Boyle and Angus MacSwan)