UPDATE 1-Turkey cenbank chief to meet Blackrock, JPM, DB at IMF/WB forum -source

(Add details, backgorund)

ANKARA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan will hold her first meetings with international investors since taking the job at the annual IMF forum in Marrakech on Oct. 11-13, a source familiar with the plan said on Thursday.

The meetings will include representatives and clients of Blackrock, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, as well as other central bankers, the person said, marking Erkan's first such interactions with foreign banks and funds since becoming governor in June.

The central bank declined to comment.

The bank under Erkan has aggressively hiked interest rates as part of a broader policy U-turn toward more orthodox policies that are meant to reel in inflation and free up markets.

The meetings at the annual World Bank and International Monetary Fund event, along with Turkey's medium-term programme announced last month, aim to reverse a years-long exodus of foreign investment from the emerging market economy.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek kicked off the investor roadshow last month at Goldman Sachs' headquarters in New York.

He will hold more investor meetings in London on Thursday and in Paris on Oct. 19. Simsek also plans such trips to the Gulf this month and to Asia before year end.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jon Boyle and Angus MacSwan)