U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.55 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,146.88
    -3,312.72 (-7.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

UPDATE 1-U.S. Embassy in Ukraine calls nuclear power plant attack 'war crime'

·2 min read

(Adds background on ICC investigation, U.S. support)

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said that attacking a nuclear power plant is a war crime on Friday after Russia seized a Ukrainian nuclear facility that is the biggest in Europe.

The statement on the embassy's Twitter account went further than any U.S. characterization of Russia's actions in Ukraine since it launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

"It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further," U.S. Embassy Kyiv said in its post.

Russian invasion forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine, triggering global alarm, but a blaze in a training building was extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe.

Russia's defense ministry blamed a fire at the plant on a "monstrous attack" by Ukrainian saboteurs and said its forces were in control.

Rights groups have alleged violations of international war crimes law in Ukraine, including the targeting of civilians, as well as indiscriminate attacks on schools and hospitals.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden stopped short of calling Russia's actions war crimes, saying, "It's too early to say that."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday declined to answer the question, saying he would leave that determination to the International Criminal Court.

"This just underscores how reckless the Russian invasion has been and how indiscriminate their targeting seems to be. It just raises the level of potential catastrophe to a level that nobody wants to see," Kirby said in an interview with CNN.

"It is certainly not the behavior of a responsible nuclear power."

Britain has publicly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin's government of war crimes.

The ICC, the world's top war crimes prosecutor, on the request of 39 member states, is currently investigating reports of cluster bombs and artillery strikes on Ukrainian cities. .

Karim Khan, a British lawyer named as the chief prosecutor of the ICC last year, said the crisis in Ukraine is a chance to demonstrate that those committing war crimes would be held to account.

Intentionally targeting civilians and civilian objects is a war crime, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters, adding that it is backing the investigation, particularly Khan's efforts to preserve evidence of possible atrocity crimes.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has strongly denied claims that Russian forces have struck civilian infrastructure targets or residential complexes. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • Coinbase, Under Pressure, Faces a Difficult Balancing Act

    Coinbase , the prominent platform for buying and selling bitcoin and other digital currencies, is discovering the flip side of popularity. The U.S., the European Union, the U.K. and their allies have imposed financial and economic sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir Putin and the oligarchs close to him because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine . Faced with this financial strangulation, many experts say, the ultra-rich Russians and their families will transfer their assets to crypto to circumvent the sanctions.

  • FedEx Halts Service in Russia, UPS Continues Local Delivery

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. has suspended all services in Russia and Belarus as fighting intensifies following the invasion of Ukraine, even as rival United Parcel Service Inc. continues Russian domestic deliveries. FedEx earlier had suspended inbound service to Russia, but now has halted all package movements including domestic deliveries in both Russia and Belarus, according to an employee memo Friday. The company had also suspended services to Ukraine.“We are deeply disturbed by what’s happeni

  • Third Assassination Attempt on Zelensky Fails as Putin Sparks ‘Nuclear Terror’

    Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/ReutersComic-turned-hero Volodymyr Zelensky has survived at least three precision assassination attempts by elite hit squads since Russia’s week-old war began, according to Ukrainian officials who say his survival was all thanks to tip-offs from Russian spies.Both the Kremlin-funded Wagner group mercenaries and Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Akhmadovich Kadyrov’s kill teams have allegedly tried to kill the Ukrainian president, who is hiding out in var

  • Biden Called to Unleash Shale to Counter Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The chorus is growing from America’s oil executives for President Joe Biden to throw the federal government’s weight behind an industry he once deliberately shunned: U.S. shale.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteUkraine Update: Russia Blocks Facebook as Media Crackdown WidensRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWall Street Is Pouncing on Russia’s Cheap Corp

  • Tucker Carlson admits that his support of Russia was wrong, blames Biden and Harris

    After declining to admit his support of Putin was wrong despite Russian attacks on civilians, Carlson finally made the admission after Russians attacked a nuclear power plant.

  • Pence Deepens Rift With Trump Over Putin Praise, 2020 Obsession

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to tell Republican donors that there’s no place in the GOP for “apologists” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his latest shot at Donald Trump ahead of a possible 2024 presidential election bid. Pence is expected to make the comments about Putin and defend the expansion of NATO in Eastern Europe during a speech Friday night at the Republican National Committee’s spring retreat in New Orleans, according to excerpts obtained by Bloomberg News

  • This Social Security tax is a scandal hiding in plain sight

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may not have anticipated.

  • Mobile phones are Putin’s ‘biggest weakness and will bring him down’ ex ambassador claims

    ‘The truth is going to get in and Putin can’t stop it’, he said

  • 'We were deceived and used like meat shields': Anger of the Russian soldiers duped into killing

    Russian soldiers have urged their families to "rise up against Putin" and accused him of using them as “meat shields” in videos posted online by the Ukrainian Security Service.

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • How sanctions on the Bank of Russia are impacting the Russian ruble: Yahoo U

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung explains what is happening to the Russian ruble on this week's Yahoo U.

  • The Russian elite daughters of Putin’s inner circle are using Instagram to slam his invasion of Ukraine

    Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.

  • Russian Expert Drinks to 'Death of Markets' on TV

    Things are starting to get weird over in Russia. While Russian television has long been known for its "customer-friendly" programming, it appears to have hit a new note Wednesday. Anchor Elina Tikhonova handled this development with as much aplomb as possible, but the clip of her interviewee smacking his lips in the standard issue, tight black tech bro T-shirt has since gone viral.

  • How Putin's war in Ukraine could end

    Russia's invasion could destroy Ukraine's sovereignty or Vladimir Putin’s regime. The outlines of a solution that leaves both intact are murkier.The big picture: Putin has failed to force a quick capitulation from Kyiv. Now, even if he ultimately succeeds in removing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he'll almost certainly face a prolonged, well-armed and motivated insurgency — a bad outcome for Russia and a worse one for Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Yield curve recession signal intensifies as war fuels 'stagflation' fears

    Recession concerns are showing up more prominently in the U.S. Treasury yield curve, as soaring commodity prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fuel worries over inflation and slower growth. The closely watched gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes stood at its narrowest since March 2020 on Friday, a signal that some investors may be anticipating that economic growth will slow from its current robust pace. On a two-month rolling basis, the 2s/10s flattening has been its most extreme since 2011, said Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • Russia Expert Fiona Hill Reveals How It Could All Go South For Vladimir Putin

    There's one unsung group the Russian president "probably has to worry about," the former National Security Council analyst said.

  • Stagflation Is Here. Is Recession Next? Real Wages Hold the Key.

    Inflation-adjusted wages will reflect how households are holding up to rising prices and when so-called demand destruction kicks in. That, in turn, is key for determining the Fed’s aggressiveness on monetary policy tightening, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • OPEC+ Faces Reckoning on Russia Despite Efforts to Ignore Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its leading members, but it may not be able to manage it for much longer. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be Seized in GermanyRussia’s invasion of

  • Crypto companies buck trend of financial sanctions against Russia

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith details crypto trading platforms such as Coinbase and Binance continuing to accommodate users in Russia despite multinational companies cutting business ties with the country and how cryptocurrencies evade financial sanctions for both Russian and Ukrainian citizens.