UPDATE 1-U.S. intelligence report concludes Russia and Iran tried to influence election - sources

Christopher Bing and Joseph Menn
·1 min read

(Adds no technical manipulation, other countries trying influence)

By Christopher Bing and Joseph Menn

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. intelligence report set to be published on Tuesday will say Russia and Iran spread misinformation in an attempt to influence the U.S. election, sources briefed on the report told Reuters.

The report found no evidence that any votes were changed by technical means, rejecting false claims of elaborate conspiracies spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies. U.S. intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters with information by Cuba, Venezuela, and the militant group Hezbollah. But penetration of some local government systems had no impact on the results, the sources said. (Reporting by Christopher Bing and Joseph Menn; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

    The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday released a declassified report on foreign actors' attempts to influence and interfere in the 2020 election.The big picture: The U.S. intelligence community found that Russia and Iran conducted influence operations aimed at affecting the outcome of the election, but that China did not. The report also found no indications that foreign actors attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia: The U.S. intelligence community assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden's candidacy, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the election and sowing divisions.Unlike in 2016, U.S. intelligence did not observe persistent Russian efforts to gain access to election infrastructure.A key element of the Kremlin's strategy was directing Russian proxies, including sanctioned Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, to "use prominent U.S. persons and media conduits to launder their narratives to U.S. officials and audiences" — including some individuals close to Trump.The report assesses that Putin "had purview over" Derkach's activities, which included meeting with Rudy Giuliani to discuss Biden and his son Hunter's dealings in Ukraine.China: The report assesses that Beijing "did not deploy interference efforts and considered but did not deploy influence efforts" intended to change the outcome of the election."China sought stability in its relationship with the United States, did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk getting caught meddling, and assessed its traditional influence tools — primarily targeted economic measures and lobbying — would be sufficient to meet its goal of shaping U.S.-China policy regardless of the winner."The assessment contradicts pre-election statements from the Trump administration, which frequently sought to paint China as the greater threat to U.S. elections.Iran: The report assessed that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini authorized a "multi-pronged covert influence campaign" aimed at damaging Trump's election prospects and undermining confidence in the election.Read the full report. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    Over the weekend, Jared Kushner resurfaced to write an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal titled “Opportunity Beckons in the Mideast.” In parts, he sounds as though he thinks his single term as an adviser for his father-in-law qualifies him to advise others on foreign policy. At one point, he even deigned to call the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a “real-estate dispute.” And yet somehow, this isn’t the most arrogant thing he said. That came later when he told the Biden administration that if they are “smart,” they will listen to him. But let’s back up: This “advice” came after President Joe Biden offered to work with Europe and rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal. In short, it is an agreement reached during the Obama administration in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 — the UN Security Council’s five permanent members: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China, plus Germany — to lift sanctions in exchange for significant restrictions to Iran’s nuclear program. In 2018, former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal. Within the year, Iran began ignoring restrictions; however, last month Biden said the U.S. will return to the JCPOA provided that Iran resumes compliance with the agreed-upon terms. In his advice column, Kushner praised (yes, praised) the Biden administration’s decision as a “smart diplomatic move.” However, naturally, the former first son-in-law believes that Biden was empowered to make this decision thanks to the groundwork laid by the Trump administration. If that seems confusing, it’s because it is. Basically, according to Kushner, Biden could never have had the opportunity to rejoin the agreement had Trump not pulled out of it? We’ll just leave that there. “Mr. Trump has said that Iran has never won a war but never lost a negotiation,” Kushner wrote. “This negotiation is high-stakes and, thanks to his policies, America holds a strong hand.” Kushner’s statements continued to grow bolder as he claimed that “we are witnessing the last vestiges of what has been known as the Arab-Israeli conflict.” “One of the reasons the Arab-Israeli conflict persisted for so long was the myth that it could be solved only after Israel and the Palestinians resolved their differences,” he continued. “That was never true. The Abraham Accords exposed the conflict as nothing more than a real-estate dispute between Israelis and Palestinians that need not hold up Israel’s relations with the broader Arab world.” A reminder, for no reason at all, that in 2019, Jared Kushner said that in order to bring peace to the Middle East, people must simply stop “doing terrorism.” “The table is set. If it is smart, the Biden administration will seize this historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East’s potential, keep America safe, and help the region turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability,” Kushner wrote. “It is time to begin a new chapter of partnership, prosperity, and peace.” Take it all with a pinch — handful — of salt, though. After all, this is coming from the person who, last spring, told famed journalist Bob Woodward in an interview that “the most dangerous people around the president are overconfident idiots.” Just a reminder. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own PartyWhat's In Biden's Stimulus Package Besides Checks?Stacey Dash Is Sorry For Being A Republican

    Russia's government tried to seed the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign with "misleading or unsubstantiated allegations" against then-candidate Joe Biden through allies of former President Trump and his administration, U.S. intelligence officials said on Tuesday. The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It underscores allegations that Trump's allies were playing into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run up to the Nov. 3 election.

    A new survey out of Mizuho suggests a good portion of stimulus money will be used to buy bitcoin and stocks.

    We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at Safari Park Dvur Kralove and the troop at a zoo in Brno, 150 km away, can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens. "At the beginning they approached the screen with defensive or threatening gestures, there was interaction," said Gabriela Linhartova, ape keeper at Dvur Kralove, 135 km east of Prague.

    Dutch authorities on Tuesday said that the fallout for the Netherlands from a hack on Microsoft Corp’s Exchange was substantial, with at least 1,200 Dutch servers likely to have been affected. "The National Cyber Security Centre observes that, as a result of vulnerabilities, data is being stolen, malware is placed, back doors are being built in and mailboxes are offered for sale on the black market," the government cyber security watchdog said, urging companies to run updates. The Dutch watchdog's comments follow warnings from authorities in the United States and Europe about weaknesses found in Microsoft's Exchange Server software.

    Inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products have already hit a record $4.2 billion for the first quarter, reflecting growing institutional investor interest, CoinShares data showed. The previous high for crypto inflows was $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, driving total inflows for 2020 to $6.7 billion, the asset manager's data shows. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has had the most inflows so far this year with $3.3 billion, while ethereum was second with $731 million.

    Heather McGhee, author of ‘The Sum of Us’, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Jen Rogers to discuss the present-day catalysts which are adding to the cost of racism in the United States and changing the mindset in business and politics to create equity for minority groups.

    In fact, even people who don't normally file returns will need to do so if they are missing part of their stimulus payment and want to claim it. The second stimulus check was $600 per eligible adult and $600 per eligible dependent.

    Stainless steel pans are lighter and easier to use, but they definitely don’t last as long. Behold, the best of both worlds: the Misen carbon steel pan. It’s made from carbon steel, which is super versatile and less porous than cast iron, meaning it requires very little oil or wax to be seasoned.

    Trading among the WallStreetBets set is creating oscillations in the apparel retailer's share price.

    Aid agency report children as young as 11 are being beheaded in a region hit by an insurgency.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks turned mostly lower as yields on benchmark Treasury notes edged higher while investors weighed the strength of the global economic recovery.The S&P 500 dropped from record highs, turning lower for the first time in seven trading sessions, amid a drop in the energy and industrials sectors. Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. briefly led the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 to a two-week high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from a record high, with Boeing Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. among the biggest decliners. Treasury 10-year yields rose slightly as the Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting.“The actual growth numbers keep coming out ahead of almost all of what experts predict, so the market is trying to sort out what that means over the longer term,” said Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of the Franklin Templeton Investment Institute. “Growth had so far outperformed value that there was a rotation, but a lot of that rotation has happened, and so now they’re closer to each other and there’s a tug and pull back and forth between those areas and sectors.”In Europe, traders shrugged off decisions by Germany, France and Italy to suspend the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine ahead of a meeting of regional health ministers to discuss the future of the Covid-19 shot. The Stoxx 600 Index advanced 0.9%.Markets saw modest gains in Japan and China, where investors were watching for a possible broader crackdown on the internet sector. Oil retreated for a third day, while the dollar was mixed versus its major peers.With the global economy increasingly on a path out of the pandemic, focus turns to the Fed’s communications on Wednesday, which will include fresh economic and interest-rate projections. Reflation trades stand to benefit if the central bank maintains a hands-off approach to the recent rise in yields. Bets on a faster economic recovery have already helped push one market gauge of inflation to its highest level since 2008, and a renewed climb in yields could spur the rotation from growth to value stocks.“As bond vol drops and rates are pinned by European risk near term, the pain trade that started yesterday continues,” with growth stocks outperforming, said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI. “Eventually bond yields will catch up to inflation expectations again.”Looking further ahead, investors are assessing the potential for an infrastructure spending package and tax increases in the U.S.Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded around $56,000, down from a weekend peak above $61,000.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his steady policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell the most in a week as investors assessed the state of the demand recovery in different parts of the world.Futures in New York slipped 0.9% on Tuesday for a third straight session of losses, following a surge earlier this month to intraday levels last seen in 2018. Though there are indications of growing demand in some parts of the world, other regions -- notably Europe -- are lagging.Road-fuel use is picking up in India and the U.S., but in France, consumption remained 10.8% lower in February year-over-year, according to the country’s petroleum-industry federation UFIP. Meanwhile, Europe’s health ministers are discussing the future of AstraZeneca Plc’s coronavirus vaccine.Crude is seeing “a bit of a technical breather after the big jump up,” with prices “starting to get into a sweet spot,” said Ryan Kelbrants, market broker at CHS Hedging LLC. On the demand side, economies are “opening up and we’re getting things in the U.S. going again, but some of the other countries are lagging.”The OPEC+ alliance’s aggressive supply management that has helped shepherd prices up from unprecedented lows last year is facing an emerging threat of Iranian oil. Meanwhile, a full global oil demand recovery is not expected this year, according to a survey by energy investors and industry participants by Bloomberg Intelligence.West Texas Intermediate’s nearest timespread further weakened into its largest contango structure in two months -- a bearish pattern in which near-term prices trade below those further out -- signaling short-term oversupply. However, the rest of the curve remains in a bullish backwardation.In the U.S., drillers are pumping again following February’s freeze and nationwide stockpiles of crude have been expanding, while refineries have been slower to come back. That dynamic has helped the refining margin for gasoline surge to its highest seasonally since 2015.U.S. crude stockpiles are expected to have risen last week for a fourth straight week of increases, according to a Bloomberg survey ahead of the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute’s stockpile tally later Tuesday. Oil inventories are currently at their highest since December, U.S. government data show.A U.S. gasoline supply decline of about 4 million barrels combined with a crude inventory rise of about 5 million, “would be sufficient to bid the RBOB crack and continue a rally in energy led by the gasoline market,” Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities, said in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    In any given year, it's nearly impossible to predict what the market will do.

    It's far and away the best property you'll see all week.

    College basketball fans have a 1 in 9.2 quintillion chance of a perfect bracket, but don't let perfection stop you from filling out a bracket.

    Tom Sullivan, VP of Small Business Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to breakdown the U.S. Chamber of Commerce small business report.