UPDATE 1-U.S. issues new Iran-related sanctions -Treasury Dept website

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States issued new sanctions Wednesday on people and entities based in Iran, Hong Kong, China and Venezuela for enabling Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs, the Treasury Department said.

The people sanctioned have supported the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the defense ministry in the production and proliferation of the missiles and drones, Treasury said in a statement.

"Iran’s reckless choice to continue its proliferation of destructive UAVs and other weapons prolongs numerous conflicts in regions around the world," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Eleven individuals, eight companies and one vessel were targeted, it said.