UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy warship near Yemen intercepted projectiles- official

Oct 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy warship traveling near Yemen intercepted multiple projectiles, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said there were no injuries and a number of projectiles, including drones, were brought down near the destroyer USS Carney.

It was unclear what the missiles were specifically targeting.

The United States has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in the past week, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

While the White House says there are "no plans or intentions" for their use, it means U.S. military assets would be in place to provide support to protect U.S. national security interests if needed. The U.S. also has an array of bases in the Middle East with troops, fighter aircraft and warships.