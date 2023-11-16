Advertisement
UPDATE 1-UAW members at Mack Trucks vote to ratify new contract

1
Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds background in paragraphs 3, 4)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Wednesday said members at Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks have voted to ratify their new contract with significant local improvements.

"After 39 days on strike, UAW members at Mack Trucks have voted by 93% to ratify their new contract with significant local improvements," the union said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The union workers went on strike early last month, after overwhelmingly rejecting a proposed five-year contract deal, which had included a 19% pay hike.

Mack Trucks, which was bought by Volvo in 2000, is one of North America's largest makers of medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

