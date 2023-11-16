UPDATE 1-UAW members at Mack Trucks vote to ratify new contract

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union appears to be headed for defeat. The union hasn’t posted final vote totals yet, but workers at five large factories who finished voting in the past few days have turned down the four year and eight month deal by fairly large margins. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Wednesday said members at Volvo Group-owned Mack Trucks have voted to ratify their new contract with significant local improvements.

"After 39 days on strike, UAW members at Mack Trucks have voted by 93% to ratify their new contract with significant local improvements," the union said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The union workers went on strike early last month, after overwhelmingly rejecting a proposed five-year contract deal, which had included a 19% pay hike.

Mack Trucks, which was bought by Volvo in 2000, is one of North America's largest makers of medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)