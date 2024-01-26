UPDATE 1-Uber files legal appeal against Paris mayor's transport restrictions

(Adds no response to request for comment in last paragraph)

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Uber said on Friday it had filed a legal appeal against the Paris mayor's office regarding restrictions placed upon so-called VTCs - tourist vehicles with drivers - in the capital.

"Uber has filed an appeal to overturn Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's decision to uphold her decree excluding VTCs from rue de Rivoli and rue Saint-Antoine," said Uber in a statement.

Uber said those restrictions risked resulting in transport problems in Paris during this summer's Olympic Games.

The Paris Mayor's office did not immediately respond to an email and phone call requesting a comment on Uber's move. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)