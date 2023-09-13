U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.75
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,615.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,280.75
    -24.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,869.40
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.70
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.28 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0742
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.23
    +0.43 (+3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2452
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2660
    +0.1650 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,897.85
    +163.94 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.88
    -0.07 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.53
    +30.66 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,706.52
    -69.85 (-0.21%)
     

UPDATE 1-UK economy contracts by larger-than-expected 0.5% in July - ONS

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details in paragraphs 3 and 4)

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British economic output contracted by a larger-than-expected 0.5% in July, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday, marking the biggest drop this year.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.2% from June.

All major sectors of the economy - services, manufacturing and construction - declined in July, the data showed.

Wednesday's data do not include recent, substantial upward

revisions

to the performance of Britain's economy up to the end of 2021. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by William James)