UPDATE 1-UK sanctions Russian officials involved in forced military mobilisation

·1 min read

(Adds details, quote)

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday announced a new package of 22 sanctions targeted at Russian officials behind the forced mobilisation of the country's citizens to take part in the invasion of Ukraine.

The individuals sanctioned included Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who Britain said was responsible for overseeing the Russian weapons industry and equipping mobilised troops.

"The Russian regime’s decision to partially mobilise Russian citizens was a desperate attempt to overwhelm the valiant Ukrainians defending their territory. It has failed," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"Today we have sanctioned individuals who have enforced this conscription, sending thousands of Russian citizens to fight in Putin’s illegal and abhorrent war." (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

