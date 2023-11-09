UPDATE 1-UK's Domino's Pizza reports higher sales despite delivery slowdown

(Adds CEO comment in paragraph 3, context in paragraph 4, details on results in paragraph 5)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group on Thursday reported higher sales in the third quarter, underpinned by new store openings, even as the British firm witnessed a drop in its total orders due to lacklustre demand for home deliveries.

The company, a franchisee of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc , said its total orders swung to growth in the fourth quarter, prompting it to reiterate its underlying core profit outlook for the year.

"As we look into the next year, we see inflation stabilising and our focus will be on continued customer and order growth, as well as franchisee profitability," CEO Andrew Rennie said in a statement.

Price hikes in products and resilient customer spending have helped the group during an uncertain economic environment even as cash-strapped customers held back spending on delivery fees.

Dominos Pizza Group, which owns, operates and franchises Domino's stores in the UK and Ireland, said its like-for-like system sales were up 3.7%, while total orders were down 1.2% in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)