UPDATE 1-UN Security Council aims to meet Sunday on Iran attack after Israel request -diplomat

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds UN Security Council aims to meet Sunday in paragraph 2)

April 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council aims to hold a meeting on Sunday, a diplomat said, after Israel requested the council condemn Iran's attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

The tentative meeting time was 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), the diplomat said on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, requested the council hold an emergency meeting in a letter on Saturday to the council's president.

"The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran," Erdan wrote in a post on X.

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged "ironclad" backing for Israel. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

