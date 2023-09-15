UPDATE 1-Unions call for one-day strike at Stellantis' Melfi plant in Italy over new models

(Changes sourcing from union head to joint statement by unions, adds background in paragraph 2)

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Unions called for a one-day strike at Stellantis' Melfi plant in southern Italy on Sept. 18 over lack of new details by the carmaker about its future production there, UILM, FIM-CISL, Fismic and Uglm said on Friday.

The Franco-Italian group in June said it planned to produce

five new models

in Melfi - where it employs more than 5,000 workers - with the fifth one "subject to performance improvement".

Unions said in a statement that Stellantis, in a meeting held on Friday, declined to give them updates on the fifth model and on which models it will assemble at the facility, pending talks with the Italian government over a

wider deal

.

Marco Lomio, the local head of UILM, said Melfi workers are called to an 8 hour strike on each of Monday's three scheduled shifts, with a total halt of the facility on that day.

The strike is not related to the ongoing action by United Auto Workers in the U.S. at three factories owned by General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis.

Stellantis was not available for comment.

