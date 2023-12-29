UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth agrees to sell operations in Brazil, to record $7 bln charge

(Adds background in paragraphs 2,3)

Dec 29 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group said on Friday it had agreed to sell its operations in Brazil to a private investor and will record a charge of about $7 billion related to the sale.

Last week, Reuters reported that UnitedHealth had agreed to sell its Brazilian unit Amil to businessman Jose Seripieri Filho, the founder and former chief executive of health insurance firm Qualicorp.

Seripieri's bid is around 2.5 billion reais ($515.24 million), according to a Reuters source.

UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to a request for comment about details of the deal. ($1 = 4.8521 reais) (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)