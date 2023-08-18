UPDATE 1-US FDA approves higher dose of Regeneron's eye disease drug Eylea

(Adds details in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-4)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a higher dose version of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' drug Eylea for treatment of a disease that is a leading cause of blindness among the elderly, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The drug, Eylea HD, is priced at $2,625 per single-use vial in the U.S. and is used to treat patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR), Regeneron said.

Eylea is normally given in doses of 2 mg every eight weeks. Two late-stage trials had shown Eylea was as effective as the lower dose version when given at 8 mg at longer intervals without any additional safety issues.

In June, the FDA declined to approve the higher dose version of Eylea and said it had outstanding questions, citing an ongoing review of inspection findings at a third-party filler of the higher dose.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Rosalba O'Brien)