UPDATE 1-US imposes sanctions on Russia's leading tanker group Sovcomflot - Treasury Dept website

(Adds background, designation of 14 tankers)

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on Russia's leading tanker group, Sovcomflot, the department's website said on Friday, as Washington seeks to reduce Russia's revenues from oil sales that it can use to support its invasion of Ukraine.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control also designated 14 vessels for carrying oil above the West's price cap on Russian oil, it said.

Earlier on Friday, Washington imposed wide-ranging sanctions against Russia, targeting more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and retaliate for the death of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)