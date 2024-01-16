Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,760.65
    -23.18 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,397.18
    -195.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.94
    -74.82 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.03
    -22.94 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.35
    -0.33 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.60
    -10.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.19 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0080 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0220
    +0.0720 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2650
    -0.0078 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7020
    +0.9630 (+0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,592.42
    +325.80 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,552.60
    -42.31 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,619.18
    -282.61 (-0.79%)
     

UPDATE 1-US lawmakers reach $78 bln tax deal for businesses, families

Reuters
·1 min read

(Updates with negotiators' announcement)

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Congressional negotiators have agreed on a nearly $80 billion bipartisan deal providing tax benefits geared toward businesses and low-income families, the leaders of the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees said on Tuesday.

The $78 billion package would temporarily expand the Child Tax Credit and boost the low-income housing tax credit while also bringing back a range of deductions for companies, the two committee chairmen said in a joint statement.

The deal also includes disaster tax relief, among other provisions, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, a Republican, said of the deal.

Any package must still pass both the Democratic-led Senate and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives before U.S. President Joe Biden could sign it into law at a time when lawmakers are scrambling to keep the government funded.

The agreement comes as Congress aims to avert a partial government shutdown and keep federal agencies operating into March by passing a short-term spending bill to temporarily fund the U.S. government, with some spending set to expire this week.

It would generate more than $70 billion by curbing an employee retention tax credit passed amid the COVID-19 pandemic aimed at helping businesses avoid layoffs, Wyden and Smith said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Advertisement