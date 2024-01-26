Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,894.44
    +0.28 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,109.66
    +60.53 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,476.04
    -34.46 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.90
    +4.02 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.04
    +0.68 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    2,016.40
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1600
    +0.0280 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2708
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0530
    +0.4230 (+0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,182.70
    +2,278.37 (+5.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.09
    +105.36 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,751.07
    -485.40 (-1.34%)
     

UPDATE 1-US logistics startup Flexport to lay off 20% of its workforce - The Information

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details from release, background throughout)

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. logistics startup Flexport is planning to lay off about 20% of its workforce in the coming weeks, The Information reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

Flexport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Reuters had reported in October Flexport was planning to lay off up to 30% of its workforce by the end of the month following a CEO change.

Flexport is one of the most valuable U.S. logistics startups, with $2.3 billion in funding so far and an $8 billion valuation.

The company acquired Shopify Logistics under former CEO Clark, adding business-to-business distribution and last-mile delivery to the company's portfolio of services, but raising questions on profitability and cost.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Advertisement