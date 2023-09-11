UPDATE 1-US OKs potential sale of air and missile defense system to Poland -Pentagon

(Adds details on possible sale, background)

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of an Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System to Poland for an estimated cost of $4 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

As it upgrades its air defenses, the Pentagon said NATO-ally Poland had requested to buy phase two of a two-phase program for the command system enabled PATRIOT Configuration-3+ with modernized sensors and components.

The sale would include 93 of the system's engagement operation centers, 175 fire control network relays and other related equipment, the Pentagon said.

European interest in U.S. weaponry has increased with demand centered around such supplies as munitions, air defenses, communications equipment, shoulder-fired Javelin missiles and drones which have proven critical to Ukraine's war efforts.

The principal contractor for the missile defense system will be Northrup Grumman, the Pentagon said in a statement.