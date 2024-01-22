UPDATE 1-US regulator seeks more data on Occidental-Crownrock deal

(Adds details)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has requested Occidental and Crownrock for additional information and documentary materials related to their pending merger, the companies said on Monday.

Occidental's $12 billion deal for Crownrock underscores a new wave of shale consolidation, after Exxon Mobil's $60 billion proposed deal for Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron's $53 billion agreement for Hess last year.

The Exxon and Chevron deals have also received requests from the FTC for additional information.

Occidental and Crownrock said they received the FTC request on Jan. 19, and would continue to work constructively with the regulator.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)