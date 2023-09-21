U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

UPDATE 1-VinFast discloses revenue surge in first report since blockbuster debut

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds net loss in the third paragraph, background on deliveries in paragraph 5)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast on Thursday reported a 131.2% rise in revenue in its first quarterly report since going public in August on higher deliveries to domestic customers.

The company posted revenue of 7.95 trillion Vietnamese dong ($327 million) for the second quarter ended June 30.

Net loss in the quarter narrowed to 12.54 trillion Vietnamese dong from 13.65 trillion Vietnamese dong a year earlier, driven by increase in delivery volume and cuts in its research and development costs.

The loss-making startup was able to garner a valuation of about $85 billion – more than that of U.S. automakers Ford and General Motors – on its Wall Street debut.

The company delivered 9,535 vehicles in the quarter, recording a more than fivefold jump from the first quarter. Still, a large portion the company's revenue comes from sales to subsidiaries of its own parent company Vingroup. ($1 = 24,310.0000 dong) (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)