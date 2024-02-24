1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks the S&P 500 Is Going to 5,400. Is It a Buy at Around 5,110?

The S&P 500 is off to a terrific start in 2024, gaining 7% in under two months. If it keeps rising at the rate it's been rising, we could see a stock market gain of 42% by the time 2024 is done!

Admittedly, "past performance is no guarantee of future results." You can't simply assume that 7% profits in two months implies 42% profits over 12 months. But at least one analyst thinks stock market investors can expect continued -- if somewhat less exciting -- gains for the rest of this year. On Wednesday, Swiss investment ban UBS predicted that the S&P 500 will close out 2024 at 5,400.

Applied to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY), this implies a closing price of $538.70 by the end of this year -- and another 5.6% profit on top of the 7% gain that we've already got.

Upgrading the S&P 500

So is it time to break out the champagne? Not necessarily.

For one thing, UBS calculates that total earnings for S&P 500 index will be only $240 this year, implying a rather high P/E ratio of 22.5. (For most of recorded history, valuations in the mid-teens were more the norm).

Also, you should know that UBS's forecast is a bit of an outlier. Actually, it's the highest forecast for the S&P 500 of any investment bank that's been polled, as StreetInsider has pointed out. Earlier this year, Forbes reported that the average forecast of all investment banks is for the S&P to reach only 5,090 this year.

If that ends up being the correct number (implying a total of 8.5% gains this year) then we're already about nearly three-quarters of the way there, and future gains could be very slim indeed.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

