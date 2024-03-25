1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Super Micro Stock Is Going to $1,300. Is It a Buy?

After a meteoric rise over the past year fueled by the AI frenzy, shares of server manufacturer Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) are starting to face some resistance. While the stock is still up more than 1,000% since the beginning of 2023, it's lost considerable ground in the past few weeks.

An analyst at Northland sees this dip as a bump in the road. Northland's Nehal Chokshi maintained an outperform rating on the stock while boosting his price target from $925 to $1,300 per share. That new price target is about 34% higher than where the stock trades as of this writing.

Market share momentum

Chokshi estimates generative AI could drive 20% gains to knowledge worker productivity, in turn fueling the long-term expansion of the AI server market to $560 billion. He sees Super Micro eventually controlling 16% of that large market.

So while Super Micro stock tumbled in response to the company's recent decision to raise about $1.75 billion through an equity offering, Chokshi views the capital raise as a positive since Super Micro has greater resources to invest in its sizable growth opportunities.

Is Super Micro stock a buy?

There's no question Super Micro is growing rapidly. Revenue more than doubled year over year to $3.7 billion in the company's most recent quarter as demand for AI servers exploded. The company expects to generate $14.5 billion of revenue (at the midpoint of guidance) in the current fiscal year (ending June 30, 2024) and sees a path to $25 billion in annual revenue.

However, investors must remember two things. First, this pace of growth won't last forever. And second, Super Micro operates in a highly competitive, low-margin industry. The company is quick to get products to market, giving it an edge as the AI industry rapidly evolves. But trading at a premium 45 times forward earnings, the stock could tumble at any sign of a slowdown.

Should you invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer right now?

Before you buy stock in Super Micro Computer, consider this:

Story continues

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Super Micro Computer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Super Micro Stock Is Going to $1,300. Is It a Buy? was originally published by The Motley Fool