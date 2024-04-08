1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Amazon Stock Is Going to $204. Is It a buy?

Most consumers and investors think of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as exclusively an online retailer, but its offline operations are looking pretty good these days too.

That's according to one analyst following the stock, who reiterated his bullish take on the company's stock in a recent research note. According to him, it's a buy with a 10% upside in price over the next 12 months or so.

Just Walk Out is on the way out

Bank of America Securities's Justin Post was compelled to publish an update on Amazon following news about its Fresh brick-and-mortar chain of retail stores. In early April, the company confirmed media reports that it is phasing out its Just Walk Out system from its U.S. Fresh stores. This allows shoppers to, yes, walk out of the stores without going through the checkout process; the company's technology scans the items and charges one of the buyer's linked payment methods accordingly.

Just Walk Out is to be replaced in these instances with Dash Carts, technology-enhanced shopping trolleys that allow customers to scan items, and monitor their spending on an in-cart display.

Post wrote that the transition "is part of the broader push to revamp Fresh locations with more customer-friendly features like brighter colors and coffee shops, as opposed to the possibly 'online first' design of Amazon's previous locations."

The analyst is anticipating a "significant grocery investment cycle," from the company. In his view, the Dash Carts will allow it to earn incremental advertising revenue from the displays.

Not a major operation yet

In his research note, Post reiterated his buy recommendation on Amazon stock, and he reaffirmed his price target at $204 per share. I feel he's right not to modify either, as the Fresh stores probably won't be a significant revenue or cost center for years. There are numerous other reasons to buy Amazon stock, not least the company's mighty Amazon Web Services cloud unit.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $539,230!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Amazon Stock Is Going to $204. Is It a buy? was originally published by The Motley Fool