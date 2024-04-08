1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Arm Holdings Stock Is Going to $135. Is It a Buy?

While chips based on Arm Holdings' (NASDAQ: ARM) technology dominate multiple markets, including smartphones, it's the company's opportunity to expand its presence in the data center and PC market that has analysts at KeyBanc excited.

KeyBanc reiterated its "overweight" rating on Arm to kick off the week while boosting its price target from $120 to $135. From its current price, the new target suggests a 6.5% upside over the next 12 months or so. Shares of Arm have surged this year, and KeyBanc sees the rally continuing.

Gunning for the data center and PC

In the data center, x86 chips from Intel and Advanced Micro Devices dominate the landscape. The situation is starting to change, though, with artificial intelligence (AI) being a key driver. GPU giant Nvidia is pushing its so-called "superchips," which combine its powerful GPU cores and Arm CPU cores tuned for data center workloads. KeyBanc expects Nvidia's GB200 chip, announced in March, to boost Arm's presence in the data center market.

PCs are another opportunity. Apple made the switch to custom Arm processors for its Mac computers, and now Microsoft and Qualcomm are looking to shake things up on the Windows side. Qualcomm's Arm-based Elite X PC chips are coming later this year, and early benchmarks look promising.

The tricky thing about Arm PCs is that they must run most standard Windows programs without issue to convince consumers that they're a viable option. Apple uses an emulation layer for its Arm-based Macs, and it remains to be seen how well a similar setup will work on Windows. There is some traction getting developers to build applications specifically for Arm: Alphabet's Google recently launched a version of its Chrome web browser optimized for Arm-based systems.

Is Arm stock a buy?

While Arm will likely win market share in both the data center and PC markets, the stock has become prohibitively expensive. Trading for well over 100 times forward earnings, Arm stock looks incredibly risky despite the company's growth potential.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Arm Holdings right now?

Before you buy stock in Arm Holdings, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arm Holdings wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $539,230!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Timothy Green has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft, and short May 2024 $47 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Arm Holdings Stock Is Going to $135. Is It a Buy? was originally published by The Motley Fool