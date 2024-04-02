1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Boeing Stock Is Going to $209. Is It a Sell?

Investors in aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently received more bad news. An analyst at Melius Research downgraded the stock from "buy" to "hold" while maintaining a $209 price target. While there's no consensus on what these designations mean, I believe most investors should interpret a "hold" rating as a "sell."

Boeing has its issues in multiple segments

Boeing has no shortage of issues, and the Melius analyst believes Boeing might miss its long-held target of hitting $10 billion in free cash flow in the 2025 to 2026 timeframe. The target was laid out in November 2022 at the Boeing Investor Day presentation, and management probably thought it was so far off that it would inevitably hit it.

Over one year later, the company's well-documented quality control issues caused a slowing in the production ramp on the Boeing 737.

It's worth noting that amid the attention paid to its commercial airplanes, Boeing's defense business also faces challenges involving charges and cost overruns. In October, CFO Brian West admitted that the performance of the defense business fell below expectations, and the recovery progress was not as advanced as anticipated. He also mentioned that the defense business might not contribute as much as originally expected to the $10 billion in free cash flow target.

Will Boeing hit the target FCF by the end of 2026?

The Boeing 737 production ramp issues have caused the analyst community to lower its estimates. The consensus is that Boeing will fall just short of the $10 billion target in 2026.

This is not to say that the stock isn't a good value prospect for patient investors. Boeing still has a backlog of nearly 5,600 planes on order, including 4,300 Boeing 737s. Its main rival, Airbus, is also struggling to ramp up production. Moreover, $10 billion represents about 8.7% of its current market cap, so there's a case for buying the stock even if the target is hit after 2026. Indeed, the Melius price target suggests some 11.5% upside for the stock over the next 12 months.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you buy stock in Boeing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Boeing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Boeing Stock Is Going to $209. Is It a Sell? was originally published by The Motley Fool