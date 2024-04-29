1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Alphabet Stock Is Going to $200. Is It a Buy?

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged to new highs following its first-quarter earnings report. The company posted double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, driven by Search, YouTube, and Cloud. Alphabet also announced its first quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share and a new $70 billion share repurchase plan.

JPMorgan was one of several analysts raising their price targets. The firm upped its price target from $165 to $200 and kept an overweight (buy) rating on the shares. Alphabet's momentum, shareholder-friendly capital returns, and fair valuation could certainly justify new highs for the shares.

Why buy Alphabet stock?

Alphabet is proving it can invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and grow profits. The company rolled out the new Gemini 1.5 Pro version of its AI model in the quarter, while net income jumped 57% year over year to over $23 billion. Management is delivering on the bottom line even as it builds a world-class technology infrastructure for AI.

JPMorgan analysts believe Alphabet might have the most diversified strategy for monetizing AI among the leading players. New AI features are benefiting Google's advertising and cloud businesses, but it also has over 100 million subscribers to Google One, which allows members to use Gemini AI in Gmail and other products. Monetizing AI across ads, cloud services, and subscriptions gives Alphabet multiple ways to profit and deliver returns to shareholders.

Even after the post-earnings jump, the shares are still trading at an average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. A $200 share price in the near term would still put the stock at a fair valuation, given its strong earnings growth and opportunities in AI.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $537,557!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Story continues

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Alphabet Stock Is Going to $200. Is It a Buy? was originally published by The Motley Fool