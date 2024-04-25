1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Meta Platforms Stock Is Going to $565. Is It a Buy?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) delivered first-quarter financial results above expectations, but the stock tumbled after management said it was going to ramp up spending to support growth initiatives. This clouds the near-term outlook for the company's profits, which is why the stock is falling.

Bernstein lowered its price target from $590 to $565 but maintained an outperform (buy) rating on the shares. Here's why the dip could be a great buying opportunity.

Why buy Meta stock

Meta reported solid numbers across the board. Revenue grew 27% year over year, and higher margins boosted earnings per share by 114%. However, the company's investments in artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives will come at a cost that could put the brakes on earnings growth in the near term.

Meta said it expects full-year operating expenses to be $2 billion higher than its previous forecast. It also plans to spend more on infrastructure to support AI development, which could range from $35 billion to $40 billion.

Wall Street typically likes to see higher visibility to growth in the near term, but Meta is investing for a long-term payoff. These investments are ultimately designed to benefit user engagement and business activity across its social media platforms.

Meta is still the same business it was yesterday. It has a history of accelerating capital expenditures when it sees an opportunity to grow the value of the business. The stock should recover and move toward the analyst's price target as market participants return their attention to the company's long-term growth prospects.

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,186!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks Meta Platforms Stock Is Going to $565. Is It a Buy? was originally published by The Motley Fool